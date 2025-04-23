Botetourt Family YMCA Welcomes Valerie Boone as New Childcare Director

The Botetourt Family YMCA is excited to welcome Valerie Boone as its new licensed Childcare Director. Boone brings a wealth of experience in early childhood education and a passion for fostering safe, nurturing learning environments where children can grow, thrive and succeed.

A native of the Roanoke area, Boone is thrilled to return home after living in Knoxville, Tenn., for the past 12 years. With over a decade of experience in both classroom and leadership roles, she most recently served as Director at La Petite Academy in Powell, Tenn., where she supported staff development, curriculum implementation and family engagement.

“I really enjoy watching children learn and grow,” Boone said. “That ‘light bulb’ moment when a child finally masters a task is incredibly fulfilling. Early childhood education gives us the chance to help build the foundation for confident, compassionate young adults.”

Boone began her career working in child care during high school and has remained dedicated to the field ever since. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Children’s Ministry with a preschool emphasis from Johnson University.

In her new role, Boone oversees the Botetourt YMCA Early Learning Center, a licensed full-time preschool program for children ages 2.5 to 5. Located at the Botetourt Family YMCA in Daleville, the center provides a safe, welcoming space where preschoolers can learn, grow and thrive. The curriculum focuses on building physical, cognitive, social and emotional skills through hands-on learning and creative play—all while emphasizing the Y’s core values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. The program runs Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and all staff are trained in First Aid/CPR, communicable disease management, and child abuse prevention and reporting.

Boone looks forward to growing the Y’s childcare programs and mentoring educators. “Helping our teachers grow through coaching and curriculum support is one of my biggest priorities,” she said.

Outside of work, Boone enjoys cheering on the Hokies during football season, caring for her houseplants, crafting with her mom and spending time with her two dogs—a German shepherd/husky mix and a white lab—as well as her nephews.

For more information about childcare programs at the Botetourt Family YMCA, visit https://ymcavbr.org/bocoearlylearningcenter or call 540-344-9622.