Research Growth Highlighted / Agee Honored at VA Tech Board of Visitors Meeting

Virginia Tech’s growing research portfolio, fueled by federally sponsored projects and robust partnerships, was highlighted during the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors’ quarterly board meeting this week in Blacksburg.

During Tuesday’s Finance and Resource Management Committee meeting, Virginia Tech Senior Vice President and Chief Research and Innovation Officer Dan Sui shared with the board that university’s externally funded research expenditures have grown 40 percent during the past three years, helping the university to surpass its 2025 target goal — $415 million — early and putting it on track to meet a new $600 million goal by 2029.

Sui highlighted the increases in funding from the Department of Defense and the Department of Health and Human Services, the latter of which includes the National Institutes of Health, and the diversity of university units in which the funding is spread out.

A little more than a third is currently spent in the College of Engineering, while another third is spent in the other colleges, led by the College of Science, the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, and the College of Natural Resources and Environment. The final third of funding is spent in the university’s three thematic institutes — the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, and the Virginia Tech National Security Institute.

During Monday’s information session, Juan Espinoza, vice provost for enrollment management, updated the board on Virginia Tech’s continued strong appeal, noting that despite a national decline in college enrollment, the university continues to experience significant demand for a Virginia Tech education, as evidenced by the most recent application cycle and incoming freshman class.

Retention rates also remain robust, signaling sustained student commitment, he said. The 2024 incoming class of 7,289 students was selected from a record-breaking 52,498 applicants — a figure that is expected to rise even higher in the current admissions cycle. Espinoza also recommended that the university extend its optional SAT and ACT score reporting policy for applicants by three more years while more data is gathered on academic progress and graduation rates before any permanent decision is made.

Also during Monday’s information session, Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, shared an update and key accomplishments leading up to the opening of the Innovation Campus Academic Building One in January 2025. The university will celebrate its growing presence in the greater Washington, D.C., metro area with an opening ceremony and ribbon cutting event in Alexandria on Feb. 28, 2025, featuring a keynote address from Virginia Tech alumna Regina Dugan, CEO of Wellcome Leap.

Collins also discussed the establishment of the Innovation Campus project-based learning delivery method for Master of Engineering in computer science and applications students, the growth in faculty and staff, and the establishment of more than 25 industry partnerships to support programmatic efforts and scholarships.

On Tuesday, the board approved resolutions to establish two new graduate degrees — a Master of Science in water resources and a Master of Arts in education, reading, and literacy — both pending approval by the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia. These programs will help address critical needs in Virginia, preparing graduates for water-related careers and equipping educators to support reading proficiency and address the state’s teacher shortage.

The board also approved a $2 million planning authorization to complete the design of a 12,500-gross-square-foot building at Oak Lane to house the student-run Virginia Tech Rescue Squad.

The rescue squad has been in operation since its founding in 1969 and embodies the spirit of the university’s motto, Ut Prosim (That I May Serve). The organization has outgrown its current space in the Military Building on Old Turner Street. Plans for the expansion are subject to additional board approval before construction could begin. The estimated total project cost is $16 million, which includes design, construction, equipment and furnishings.

The board’s Building and Grounds Committee was updated on progress toward finalizing its campus utilities plan to align essential infrastructure systems with the university’s strategic vision and Climate Action Commitment. The committee also received and approved the university’s Sustainability Annual Report.

During his remarks to the board on Tuesday, President Tim Sands offered a resolution praising the leadership and partnership of Nancy Howell Agee, who recently retired as CEO and president of Carilion Clinic. The board approved the resolution recognizing Agee’s contributions to the success of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

In his remarks to the board, Executive Vice President and Provost Cyril Clarke provided an update on the university’s Global Distinction initiative. He highlighted ongoing efforts continue to elevate the quality, quantity, and prominence of scholarship, research, creativity, and impact as the university seeks to attract, retain, and support talented individuals and partners. Clarke also emphasized progress in strengthening graduate education and developing world-class facilities. Additionally, he said Faculty Senate President Rachel Miles has been tasked with chairing a subcommittee this fall to engage faculty and gather their input as part of the initiative.