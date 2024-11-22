VA Tech Researchers: A 3D Printer Could Build Your Next Home, Affordably

“This is just the start. We want to see this technology deployed as more communities work to address the commonwealth’s and nation’s affordable housing crisis,” said Andrew McCoy, director of the Virginia Center for Housing Research and associate director for research and innovation at the Myers-Lawson School of Construction. “We see this as a grassroots effort to partner with communities and nonprofits throughout the commonwealth.”

In Virginia, nearly one-third of people spend half of their paychecks on housing. Currently, about 154,000 families are priced out of homeownership, according to the National Association of Homebuilders‘ 2024 Priced-out Analysis.

“A lack of affordable housing is a huge issue facing communities,” said Chris Thompson of Virginia Housing. “We need creative solutions to solve this crisis, and 3D printing is the kind of forward-thinking we are looking for.”

For Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the lack of housing options propelled a recent executive order that pairs economic development proposals with plans on where people hired for those new jobs will live. He estimates the commonwealth needs to create half a million homes to meet the current demand and another 30,000 each year to keep up with growth.

Collaboration is crucial

Virginia Tech is taking a multidisciplinary approach to curb the crisis, bringing together researchers within the building construction, construction engineering and management, and civil engineering programs and the School of Architecture’s Center for Design Research for a multifaceted approach they are calling 3D4VA, a nod to the 3D printing approach to solve Virginia’s housing affordable housing crisis.

“This is a novel collaboration between these two recently reorganized colleges,” said Nathan King, co-director of the Center for Design Research. “The collaboration combines transdisciplinary expertise that links technical knowledge with an understanding of the potential real-world impact of new technologies for design and construction. The potential afforded by this work impacts ongoing regional, national, and international projects and provides opportunities beyond disciplinary boundaries.”

Along with several graduate students and a postdoctoral scholar, there are five main researchers and experts involved in the project:

Alexander Brand, assistant professor in the Charles E. Via, Jr. Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, is lead researcher for the project. He is investigating the materials science of concrete, concrete material innovation, and alternative concrete mixes.

Andrew McCoy, the Yvan J. Beliveau Professor in Building Construction, is the leading expert on affordable housing and the economics around it.

Kereshmeh Afsari, founder and managing director of the ARCADE Lab and assistant professor in construction engineering and management, is the expert on robotics in construction and developing and training the workforce to use this 3D concrete-printing technology.

Philip Agee, assistant director of the Virginia Center for Housing and assistant professor in building construction, is the expert on how humans interact with technology and the buildings around them. He’s also focused on the long-term performance of the building.

Nathan King, co-director of the Center for Research Design, is the expert on the connection between digital design workflows, industrial robotics and automation for the construction of buildings and infrastructure.

Together, these researchers are looking at how to use a concrete mix as a more affordable building material, how to scale the size of a home to fit the buyer’s budget, and how to train a growing workforce on using this technology.

“This type of work could not exist without that type of collaboration across many faculty. Bringing everyone together allows us to advance this project in a way one person could not have managed,” said Brand. “There are so many moving pieces, and we need this breadth of expertise.”

The team is also partnering with consultants who have built and designed 3D concrete houses with McCoy before. Mike White with Crain Company, Craig Meadows with Williamsburg Builder Consultants LLC, Mike Matthews of the Structures Group Inc., and Habitat for Humanity Peninsula Greater Williamsburg will assist with site operations, zoning and planning, building code requirements, structural design, and the printing process.