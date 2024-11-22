back to top
Enjoy A Sparkling French Christmas With The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra

“Few of us will be able to attend the grand re-opening events at Notre Dame in Paris this December, but we can hear the music of Charpentier that was written for the midnight mass on Christmas Eve there”, says Michael Shasberger, Artistic Director.

Come celebrate Christmas with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra:

– Mass for Midnight on Christmas Eve by Marc Antoine Charpentier (1643 – 1704)
– French Carols for Strings arranged by Graham Bastable
– Carols for Choir and instruments:
Whence Is This Goodly Fragrance Flowing? (Quelle est c’est odeur agréaable?)
He Is Born the Divine Christ Child (Il est né le divin enfant)
Noel, Sing Noel! (Noël Nouvelet)
Pat-A-Pan by (Guillô, pran ton tamborin, Little Drummer Boy)

Logistics

Saturday, December 21, 7:00 P.M.
Sunday, December 22, 3:00 P.M.
First Evangelical Presbyterian Church
2101 Jefferson St. SW
Roanoke, VA 24014
Name your own price with recommended donation of $20 or what you can offer.
Ample free parking.
No tickets required.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

