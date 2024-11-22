Enjoy A Sparkling French Christmas With The Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra

“Few of us will be able to attend the grand re-opening events at Notre Dame in Paris this December, but we can hear the music of Charpentier that was written for the midnight mass on Christmas Eve there”, says Michael Shasberger, Artistic Director. Come celebrate Christmas with the Roanoque Baroque Chamber Choir and Orchestra: – Mass for Midnight on Christmas Eve by Marc Antoine Charpentier (1643 – 1704)

– French Carols for Strings arranged by Graham Bastable

– Carols for Choir and instruments:

Whence Is This Goodly Fragrance Flowing? (Quelle est c’est odeur agréaable?)

He Is Born the Divine Christ Child (Il est né le divin enfant)

Noel, Sing Noel! (Noël Nouvelet)

Pat-A-Pan by (Guillô, pran ton tamborin, Little Drummer Boy)