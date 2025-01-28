Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce Announces Relocation to Varsity Park

The Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce its relocation to Varsity Park, later this Spring, located at 1948 Franklin Road in Roanoke. After nearly three decades at its current downtown location, the Chamber is transitioning to a modern, highly visible second-floor space at the intersection of Franklin Road and Edinburgh Street.

“Moving to Varsity Park represents an exciting new chapter for the Chamber as we continue to enhance our ability to serve our members and the regional business community,” said Eric Sichau, President and CEO of the Roanoke Regional Chamber. “We look forward to welcoming the regional business community into our new space to propel our Chamber mission forward.”

The new office space, set to undergo construction, will include updated Chamber offices, an executive conference room, and a spacious, well-appointed meeting room designed to accommodate 50 or more guests for meetings, receptions, and events. Featuring an open floorplan with oversized windows and a subtle industrial design, the space will reflect the Chamber’s commitment to innovation and connectivity.

“We could not be more thrilled to welcome the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce to Varsity Park,” said John D. Lugar, President of Virginia Varsity Companies, which owns and manages the Varsity Park Business Center. “We see this as the ultimate win-win partnership. The Chamber brings a lot of prestige to Varsity Park, while they will have Varsity Park’s location, resources and support to assist them in executing their mission and serving their members and constituents.”

Founded in 1889, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce has been a steadfast advocate for the business community in the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Region of Virginia. The Chamber is dedicated to promoting policies that foster economic growth, reduce barriers to success, and support a thriving business environment. By engaging with policymakers at the local, state, and federal levels, the Chamber ensures that the voice of the business community is heard on critical issues. In addition to its advocacy efforts, the Chamber provides networking, education, and resources to help businesses succeed. As a champion for pro-business policies and a connector for the region’s industries, the Roanoke Regional Chamber plays an essential role in driving economic progress and supporting its members’ success.

The Virginia Varsity Companies also manage Virginia Varsity Transfer, Inc., a moving company, and Virginia Varsity Storage, Inc., a storage company.