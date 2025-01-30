ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker a Neo-Confederate Democrat?

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker arrogantly appears to be a modern day neo-Confederate Democrat. He truly thinks that he has the political authority to defy Washington by having made Illinois a sanctuary state for illegal aliens. He is most miserably mistaken in thinking that Illinois can establish its own foreign policy, and nullify federal law reminiscent of 1832 and 1957 in violation of both Congress and the Supreme Court.

Although immigration is not explicitly mentioned in the U.S. Constitution, it does mention such related topics as legal naturalization. The Supreme Court has clearly ruled that Congress only has the power to regulate Immigration, and that does not include the chronic corrupt state of Illinois.

Pritzker, who has a net worth of $3.7 billion (“#931 in the world”), and a law degree from Duke quickly needs to wise up. Or else Attorney General-nominee Pam Bondi and Border Czar Tom Holman are soon going to convict him and send him to federal prison in disgrace.

Last Sunday I read an article in the New York Post written by Ryan King entitled “Pritzker vows to ‘stand in [the] way’ of certain Trump deportation policies, [and] protect ‘law-abiding’ illegal migrants.” What the Illinois governor fails to understand is that there are no “law-abiding” illegal migrants because that is an obnoxious oxymoron.

Illegal migrants by definition are not “law-abiding” because they crossed either our southern or northern border illegally, which is a federal felony. It is also a major crime in most civilized countries throughout the world, who have respect for the rule of law.

During the corrupt borderless Biden administration, approximately eleven million illegal aliens crossed our borders as “prospective” Biden Democrats. Being an illegal alien may presently not be a crime under Illinois law, which has been a sanctuary state since August 2, 2021, but it is a felony under federal law, and federal immigration law always supersedes state law.

This is equally true in the city Chicago whose clueless mayor Brandon Johnson presently restricts “‘local authorities’ cooperation with the feds on deporting illegal migrants who haven’t committed violent crimes.” If I lived in Chicago, I would feel so “protected” because of his sanctuary city policies, especially in regard to non-violent crimes.

Apparently, the Illinois governor is rather ignorant of the negative consequences experienced by the misguided Confederate political leaders from 1861 to 1865 in nullifying federal law culminating in secession (see Calexit), and what sadly happened at Appomattox, Virginia on April 9, 1865. However, Pritzker to his credit or conscience did state that “violent criminals who’ve been convicted, and who are undocumented, we don’t want them in our state.” I am truly shocked at his wise counsel.

Unfortunately, the Illinois governor foolishly stated, “we also have a law in the books in Illinois that says that our local law enforcement will stand up [my emphasis] for those law-abiding undocumented people in our state.” Well, governor, undocumented people are NOT by definition law-abiding.”

The concept of legal immigration is really rather straightforward, especially how Border Czar Tom Homan, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and President Trump have been strictly enforcing federal immigration law since Inauguration Day on January 20, 2025.

Pritzker has emphatically stated that he “won’t be intimidated by the Trump administration when it comes to immigration enforcement.” Oh, really, is that a fact? I suspect that he will be extremely “intimidated” when he is humiliatingly arrested and handcuffed either at the governor’s mansion in Springfield or elsewhere either in Illinois or the U.S.

It now strongly appears that both J. B. Pritzker and Brandon Johnson have a serious martyr complex, and may soon be getting their wish by going to a federal prison for violating federal immigration law. I sincerely hope not.

If necessary and if convicted, I advocate sentencing them both to hard labor and not a cushy country club prison as an example to other defiant U.S. governors and mayors with similar illegal alien policies, who brazenly defy the federal government. This especially includes California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) (Calexit or secession) and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D).

If J.B. Pritzker wants to becomes the next Jefferson Davis of Illinois, he will surely suffer the same postbellum incarcerated fate, which will end his presidential aspirations in 2028 and during the 2030s. Just ask former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich (D) what happened to his political future.