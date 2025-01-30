Dramatic Pop-Up Book Installation Takes Flight at Roanoke Airport

Roanoke, Va. – Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport and the Taubman Museum of Art unveiled a striking new art installation featuring a life-size pop-up book by artist Colette Fu in the airport’s baggage claim area, marking a new chapter for the region to engage visitors with the arts.

“This installation demonstrates what’s possible when local organizations think creatively and work together,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “We are proud to partner with the Taubman Museum of Art to bring unexpected moments of wonder to our community and travelers alike.”

The installation launches a broader arts initiative at the airport, which will feature 20 works throughout the terminal, including sculptures, portraits and regional artwork from the Museum’s Sharing Collection, which is comprised of gifts to the Museum that are used for outreach and educational purposes. The Taubman partnership reflects the airport’s commitment to supporting local arts and cultural institutions and creating engaging spaces for visitors.

“The Taubman’s mission is to bring people and art together for discovery, learning and enjoyment,” said Cindy Petersen, the Museum’s executive director. “Our Sharing Collection is an innovative way to meet the community where they are. We’re so pleased to partner with the Airport to share original, creative and impactful art with new audiences.”

The installation is a component of the Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Celebrations, “Debuting the pop-up book installation at the airport on the first day of Lunar New Year, is truly exciting,” said Petersen. “We encourage everyone to visit the Museum this Saturday for the 2025 Lunar New Year festivities with Local Colors and Roanoke Valley Sister Cities. It’s a fun, family-friendly, free event that celebrates the cultural traditions of our Asian neighbors right here in southwest Virginia.”

“We’re proud to make art accessible to everyone who passes through our terminal,” said Stewart. “Whether you’re traveling or just visiting, we invite the community to experience these installations.”

Most artwork, including the pop-up book, will be accessible before the TSA checkpoint and visitors can utilize 30-minute free parking for viewing.