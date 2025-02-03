Count birds for science during the annual Great Backyard Bird Count

RICHMOND — The annual Great Backyard Bird Count returns this year and Virginia State Parks provide the perfect locations to participate and get an exclusive look at a variety of birds.

Each year in February, millions of people count the variety of birds that can be seen and heard in their own backyards. You are invited to participate in the bird count that takes place Feb. 14-17, 2025.

The Great Backyard Bird Count brings together people from all over the world to connect and share their love of birds while learning about migration patterns. These observations help scientists better understand global bird populations before one of their annual migrations.

All participants need to do is log the birds that you count in a 15-minute period on at least one of the four days of the event. You can download the Merlin Bird ID app to help identify the birds in your area or you can use the eBird Mobile app to enter your bird sightings.

“Bear Creek Lake has a wide variety of birds you can see this time of year and our program is perfect for anyone wanting to learn more about these species,” said Bear Creek Lake State Park Manager Joey Dayton. “On February 15, we will offer a guided hike program at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. that will visit different habitats.”

Those interested in participating in this year’s bird count can find an event or related program at one of several participating parks.

State parks that are having an event include:

Bear Creek Lake, Cumberland

Caledon, King George

Fairy Stone, Stuart

New River Trail, Max Meadows

Twin Lakes, Green Bay

If your local park isn’t having an event that weekend, you are still encouraged to visit any location and count birds.

Your participation matters and your bird count contributes to a global study that helps protect bird populations all over the world. The Great Backyard Bird Count is a great way to connect with birds, nature and each other while contributing to science.