CAREY KINSOLVING: KIDS TALK ABOUT GOD

How Can You Win By Losing?

“By hating this world, you don’t put the things of this world in front of God,” says Enoch, 10. “This is how you earn rewards in God’s kingdom.”

There is one Bible verse that Christians rarely quote: “In the world, you will have tribulation.” I’ve never seen this verse on a T-shirt or a billboard along the highway.

Jesus promised his disciples trouble in this world, but he also said, “but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world,” (John 16:33).

Exactly how did Jesus overcome this world’s troubles? When we consider overcoming, most people think of achievements. In Jesus’ day, many Jews expected the Messiah to overthrow the Roman army that occupied Palestine. In our day, it’s financial, athletic or career success. Jesus turned his back on all the typical ways people think of success.

Jesus overcame this world by losing. It’s counterintuitive. How can you win by losing?

Jesus lost his life when he bore our sins in his body on a wooden cross normally reserved for criminals. Even as he hung on the cross, Roman soldiers who crucified Jesus mocked him by saying, “If you are the king of the Jews, save yourself!” (Luke 23:37).

Jesus lost his life on purpose so that all who believe in him could enjoy life forever in his kingdom. That’s winning by losing!

“I hate my life because sin is everywhere and we always sin,” says Jayden, 9. “Even though we sin and God hates sin, he still loves us because we are his children.”

German church reformer Martin Luther used a Latin phrase to describe the state of Christians in this world: “simul justus et peccator.” It means simultaneous justified and sinner. The Bible says all Christians are “in Christ” as part of God’s new creation, which includes being dead to sin (2 Corinthians 5:17 & Romans 6:11).

Luther’s said that salvation is obtained by faith alone in Christ alone apart from any works on our part. Jesus finished salvation’s work and even said so. Just before he took his last breath on the cross, Jesus said, “It is finished,” (John 19:30). Not only do all Christians have their sins forgiven, but they have the righteousness of Christ credited to them (2 Corinthians 5:21).

If you want to have some fun, try telling your non-Christian friends that you’re a saint. Most people think of sainthood as something earned, but that’s unbiblical. In the Bible, the Apostle Paul addressed Christians as saints. Saints are people who have placed their faith in the Lord Jesus Christ as savior.

The sinner part of Luther’s formula doesn’t need much explanation. When Christians sin in this life, they forfeit God’s peace and abundant life Jesus promised to Christians who follow him. If don’t need to win because Jesus won for you, you can relax and become a more pleasant person. If you know that God loves and accepts you, you’re free from striving to earn it from people. God’s kingdom advances through Christians who are filled and empowered by God’s love.

Think about this: Resting in God’s love allows Christians to live in freedom from needing people’s approval. Memorize this truth: “He who loves his life will lose it, and he who hates his life in this world will keep it for eternal life,” (John 12:25). Ask this question: Are so filled with God’s love and assurance that you can give of yourself to people without needing anything in return?

