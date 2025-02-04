From Blacksburg to Venice: International Archive of Women in Architecture celebrates 40 years of global impact

A vision for Venice

The centerpiece of the anniversary celebration, “40×40,” will run from May 10 to Nov. 23 in the Palazzo Bembo as a participant of the collective exhibition “Time, Space, Existence” hosted by the European Cultural Center in Venice as part of La Biennale Architettura 2025.

Designed in collaboration with Nicholas Polys, affiliate professor of computer science and director of visual computing for Advanced Research Computing, the exhibit will integrate cutting-edge technology, music, and archival materials to craft a truly immersive experience.

Ben Sandbrook, systems engineer in Advanced Research Computing, and Charles Nichols, associate professor in the School of Performing Arts, bring their expertise to enhance the technical and auditory elements of the exhibit.

Elizabeth Gray, designer and IAWA liaison, played a key role in shaping the exhibit’s design, while Jade Snelling, IAWA archivist, provided invaluable assistance in curating archival materials. Together, their contributions will create a multisensory journey through the past, present, and future of women in architecture.

“This is a global stage, and we’re thrilled to bring the voices of these women to Venice,” Zellner Bassett said. “The exhibit is not just about architecture, it’s about storytelling, visibility, and ensuring that the contributions of women are celebrated and remembered.”

Beyond preservation: Shaping the future

As the IAWA marks this milestone, its mission continues to evolve. Zellner Bassett envisions a future where the archive fosters a global network of similar initiatives, encouraging countries to establish their own repositories to preserve the legacies of women architects. The archive will host a design competition in the spring, inviting all architects worldwide to dream of this future collectively.

One of itss most treasured collections is that of Lois Gottlieb, an apprentice of Frank Lloyd Wright, whose work has inspired multiple studies and publications. Other collections, such as Melita Rodeck’s hand-drawn heliport designs or Kimiko Suzuki’s meticulously crafted Japanese residential plans, offer glimpses into the brilliance and dedication of women architects across regions and generations.

“The gaps in the archive are as significant as the collections themselves,” Zellner Bassett said. “They spark curiosity and invite us to uncover the untold stories, ensuring no voice is left unheard.”

Join the celebration

The IAWA invites the community to celebrate this milestone. Visit the IAWA’s website for more information about the initiatives and events planned throughout the anniversary year in Blacksburg; Washington, D.C.; and Venice.

“Together, we can honor the past, celebrate the present, and build a more inclusive future for everyone in the field,” Zellner Bassett said.

“Virginia Tech aspires to be a global land-grant university and to enhance quality of life for people around the world. The IAWA exemplifies this aspiration,” said Lu Liu, dean of the College of Architecture, Arts, and Design. “By archiving, exhibiting, and celebrating the accomplishments of women architects, IAWA will continue to inspire current and future architects who create beautiful, enjoyable living and working environments for communities everywhere.”

– By Whitney Slightham