Roanoke Airport Soars to New Heights: 2024 Numbers Break 24-Year-Old Record

ROANOKE, Va. (Jan. 27, 2025) – Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport set a new passenger record in 2024, serving more than 756,000 travelers – a 2.8% increase over the previous record in 2000. This achievement marks a significant recovery and growth trajectory for the airport and the region.

Four airlines (Allegiant, American, Delta and United) provided nonstop service to eight destinations in 2024, including Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago-O’Hare, Philadelphia and Washington-Dulles, which provides one-stop connections to almost anywhere in the world for Roanoke travelers. Twice-daily flights to New York-LaGuardia and weekly service to Florida destinations rounded out the offerings, with enhanced frequencies and larger aircraft meeting growing demands.

The airport’s activities contribute significantly to the local economy, supporting jobs while generating economic output.

“The increase in passengers choosing to Fly ROA demonstrates the airport’s vital role in our region’s economic growth, serving both business travelers and tourists,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport. “The expanded capacity (flights and seats) provides our community with greater connectivity and more options for visitors who support local businesses.”

Regarding the community’s strong response to increased seats, Stewart noted, “Our community has clearly demonstrated their preference to Fly ROA, sending a powerful message to airlines about our market’s potential.”

“The airport’s record-breaking year directly reflects our region’s economic vitality,” said John Hull, executive director of Roanoke Regional Partnership. “This level of growth demonstrates our community’s economic momentum and positions us for continued business development.”

Starting February 14, Allegiant will offer new weekly nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton, bringing the airport’s nonstop destination count to nine.

The airport continues to focus on facility improvements, maintaining competitive airline costs, and strengthening community partnerships to drive regional economic development.