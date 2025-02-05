Regional Chamber of Commerce Celebrates 135 Years

On January 30, 2025, the Roanoke Regional Chamber of Commerce gathered hundreds of business and community leaders for its sold out 135th Annual Meeting of the Membership, an event that highlighted both the Chamber’s historic contributions to the region and its vision for the future.

Founded in 1889, the Chamber has long been a cornerstone of the Roanoke Valley’s business community. For over a century, it has supported local businesses of all sizes, advocated for economic growth, and worked to build a robust environment for innovation and commerce. As the Chamber enters its 136th year, the organization is preparing for a major transition with a move to Varsity Park this spring, a new location designed to offer enhanced resources and better serve its members as the area’s business landscape continues to evolve.

The event, held at the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, featured an engaging program that celebrated the Chamber’s accomplishments over the past year and set the stage for an exciting 2025. Among the highlights was the passing of the gavel to the Chamber’s 2025 Board Chair, Sam Lionberger, President of Lionberger Construction.

Another key moment of the evening was the presentation of the Chamber’s prestigious business awards. The award recipients included:

🏆 LRV Legacy Award – Stephanie Frost & Philip Clements

🏆 Valor Award – Roanoke City Police Dept. – Officer Davis

🏆 Valor Award – Roanoke County Police Dept. – Officer Fulcher

🏆 TRC Volunteer of the Year -Waylon Spencer, Roanoke Gas

🏆 TRC Runner Up – Lois James, OPX Solutions

🏆 TRC Vice Chair – Susan Larkin, Bank of Botetourt

🏆 TRC Chair – Mary Ann Miller, Bank of Botetourt

🏆 Rookie Ambassador of the Year – Robert Lamour, ProtectorScope Security Solutions

🏆 Chamber Hall of Fame – United Way of Virginia’s Blue Ridge

🏆 Joyce Waugh Lifetime Achievement Award – Dr. Robert Sandel, Virginia Western

The event’s success was made possible by the support of several generous sponsors, whose commitment to the business community helped bring the event to life. Clearstead Advisory Solutions, Hotel Roanoke, and Pinnacle Financial Partners served as the event’s Platinum Sponsors, alongside Gold Sponsors, LewisGale Medical Center, Mountain Valley Pipeline and Rockydale Quarries, and other partners who made the evening possible.

Looking ahead to 2025, the Chamber is excited about its plans to continue fostering business growth and opportunity throughout Virginia’s Blue Ridge. As the Chamber prepares for its move to Varsity Park, it’s clear that its commitment to the region’s prosperity remains as strong as ever.