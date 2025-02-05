back to top
Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival Returns

ROANOKE, VA — Downtown Roanoke, Inc. is pleased to announce the return of the Freedom First St.  Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival as well as the Corned Beef and Co. Celtic Celebration and the  Martin’s Downtown St. Pat’s Street Party to be held on March 15 in Downtown Roanoke beginning at 10:00  a.m.

Freedom First returns as the presenting sponsor in 2025.

“Freedom First is proud to be actively involved in the communities we serve,” said Paul Phillips,  President/CEO of Freedom First Credit Union. “Our continued support of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and  Shamrock Festival is an ideal occasion to enjoy our thriving downtown with our friends and neighbors.”

The Freedom First St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 11 a.m. Featuring returning favorites like the Appalachian Highlanders Pipes and Drums, Jamestown Pipes and Drums, Radford University Highlanders  Pipes and Drums, Virginia Highlands Pipes and Drums, and Albemarle Pipe and Drums, many more  community organizations already confirmed in attendance. The parade travels down Jefferson Street to  Campbell Avenue, ending at Williamson Road.

The free Shamrock Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs to 5 p.m. in the John Nolen Plaza behind the  Market Building. The festival features adult beverages, vendors, and live music performances by In The  Meantime, Funky Bone, The Jared Stout Band, and DJ Joey Nicely on the Delta Dental Stage!

Corned Beef and Co.’s Celtic Celebration features live Celtic music, DJs, party favors, and food specials such  as corned beef, cabbage, and Irish potato soup from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jefferson Street between  Campbell Avenue and Salem Avenue. The Celebration then continues indoors into the night.

The St. Pat’s Street Party at Martin’s Downtown starts at 11:00 a.m. with Irish themed food and drink  specials, and nearly a dozen bands on two stages!

For more information on St. Patrick’s Day in Downtown Roanoke, visit www.DowntownRoanoke.org.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival is sponsored by Freedom First Credit Union, P.A. Short  Distributing, Delta Dental of Virginia, WDBJ7, WZBJ24, K92, Q99, WFIR, and The Rock Channel, Star Country, and The City of Roanoke.

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

