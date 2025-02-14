The Museum’s one-day-only semiannual used book sale is back on Saturday, March 8. Stop by between 10am and 3pm to browse over 1,000 titles with something for everyone. Most books are $3 and under!

If you would like to donate books to the book sale, books can be dropped off in the gift shop between February 11 and February 22 during regular museum hours. Recent paperback fiction and children’s books being the priority.