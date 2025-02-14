VADOC First Corrections System to Pilot State-of-the-Art Drug and Contraband Detection Scanner from ScanTech

RICHMOND – The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) is the first corrections system in the world to pilot a powerful and state-of-the-art drug and contraband detection system from the company ScanTech AI Systems, Inc.

The VADOC will receive a ScanTech Sentinel CT scanner to pilot for six months at the Department’s Centralized Mail Distribution Center. The scanner will be used to inspect incoming inmate mail in an effort to further eliminate drugs and contraband from entering facilities.

ScanTech’s Sentinel CT scanner uses artificial intelligence to assist operators by automating the detection of small amounts of contraband through custom-built algorithms enabling continual performance improvements of the screening process over time.

The Sentinel CT scanner will be loaned to the VADOC at no cost to the Commonwealth and with no obligation to purchase the equipment following the pilot.

“Drug and contraband smugglers are constantly trying to find new ways to get their poison into our secure facilities,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “As a Department, we also have to continually refine the way we inspect the items coming to our facilities to make sure we catch as many illegal items as we possibly can. The VADOC continues to innovate in the field of corrections and I am excited to partner with ScanTech for this pilot program.”

“We are honored to work with the Virginia Department of Corrections on this innovative initiative to enhance mail screening security through advanced technology,” said ScanTech President & Chief Executive Officer Dolan Falconer. “By leveraging AI-driven detection capabilities, our solution aims to provide the Department of Correction’s personnel with a powerful tool to identify contraband efficiently and accurately, reducing risk and improving operational effectiveness. This effort underscores ScanTech’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that support correctional institutions in safeguarding their facilities and the individuals within them.”