Roanoke Airport Launches New Non-Stop Service to Sarasota Bradenton

ROANOKE, Va. (Feb. 14, 2025) – Roanoke Blacksburg Airport (ROA) celebrated another milestone in its growth today with the launch of new non-stop service to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport (SRQ) from Allegiant. Airport officials marked the inaugural flight with a special beach-themed ceremony at the gate.

The new twice-weekly service expands Allegiant’s presence at ROA, where it has successfully operated flights to Orlando-Sanford and St. Petersburg-Clearwater since 2006. The addition of Sarasota Bradenton service provides travelers from Virginia’s Blue Ridge region with a third non-stop Florida destination on Allegiant.

“Today’s launch of service to Sarasota Bradenton represents our continued growth and commitment to providing more travel options for our region,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission. “Having this flight begin just as winter winds down gives our passengers a perfect opportunity to plan their spring and summer beach getaways.”

Sarasota Bradenton is ROA’s ninth non-stop destination, joining Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York (LGA), Philadelphia, Sanford Orlando, St. Petersburg-Clearwater and Washington, D.C. (Dulles) in the airport’s growing network.