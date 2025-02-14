Fairy Stone State Park closes main campground for 2025 season, cabins and equestrian campground to remain open

STUART, Va. – Fairy Stone State Park’s main campground, which is typically open from the first Friday in March until the first Monday in December, will remain closed for the 2025 camping season for major renovations.

The campground, which includes 51 RV sites and a group campsite, is expected to reopen in March 2026. In addition to a new water system, water hookups and 20-, 30- and 50-amp electric hookups, the campground will be repaved, and two campsites will be combined to create a single, pull-through ADA site with an accessible sidewalk to the bathhouse.

The park’s yurts will be closed for a portion of the 2025 camping season for the installation of exterior water spigots and electrical outlets. A reopening date has yet to be determined.

During the renovation period, park operations, including educational programs and day-use areas, will continue as usual. Visitors are encouraged to explore the park’s diverse offerings, such as hiking trails, picnic areas and 168-acre lake.

Guests looking for overnight accommodations can reserve a cabin, the lodge or a site at the equestrian campground. The equestrian campground has 10 electric and water sites and can accommodate RVs up to 50 feet long. It’s open to campers without horses; however, non-horse campers must wait 30 days before their desired arrival date to make a reservation.

“These renovations will bring modern amenities, improved accessibility and an overall better camping experience for our guests,” said Park Manager Adam Layman. “We’re excited about the long-term benefits these improvements will provide and look forward to welcoming campers back to the main campground in 2026.”

To reserve a cabin, the lodge or a site at the equestrian campground, please go to reservevaparks.com. For the most current information on park operations and available amenities, visit virginiastateparks.gov/fairy- stone or call 276-930-2424.