Roanoke Veterinarians Mary and Preston Thornton Honor VMCVM

Mary Thornton BS ’83, DVM ’88 and W. Preston Thornton BS ’89, DVM ’93 reflect back on their journey and how VMCVM helped them get here.
Mary and Preston are Small Animal Veterinarians and Practice Co Owners of Southern Hills Animal Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia.
How VMCVM equipped me for the ‘real world’…
Dr. Preston: I was taught to be an independent thinker, problem solving and time management.
Dr. Mary: It gave me a great appreciation for science and a scientific approach to problem solving, looking at disease and treatments with different points of view so I can offer options to clients and knowing there’s not one answer to everything.
Best part of being a VMCVM alum…
We both agree that some of the special benefits of being alumni are having connections with our professors, being able to make referrals confident of the care the pet will being given and of course – being a Hokie.
Best advice I’ve gotten….
Dr. Preston: Work hard, play hard.
Dr. Mary: Enjoy the journey.
How would you capture the essence of your work in a newspaper headline…
“Healing hearts and paws: Our Family Veterinarians and outstanding team.”
My hidden talent…
Dr. Mary says Dr. Preston’s hidden talent is his great singing voice, comedian, and he knows no stranger.
Dr. Preston says Dr. Mary’s hidden talent is being a great mentor to all and having a sixth sense when diagnosing disease.
A person who has inspired me…
Dr. Preston: My uncles Herbert and John and spending time on the family farm.
Dr. Mary: My third-grade teacher Mrs. Sicily who encouraged my love for animals by giving me my first cat.
What did you learn at the college that you never thought you would benefit from?
Dr. Preston & Dr. Mary: Statistical analysis
Biggest misconception about my job or industry…
Both: That all veterinarians are rich and will retire before the age of 50.
Words of encouragement to a current veterinary college student…
Dr. Mary: It’s OK to not have all the answers, the journey of working the problems and discovering the diagnosis/treatment or best approach is the true success. Miracles happen when you least expect them.
Dr. Preston: Don’t be afraid to expand your horizon.
Fondest college memory or tradition…
Dr. Mary: Enter Sandman at a night game
Dr. Preston: Tailgating and cookouts.
A cause I’m most passionate about… The most formative experience I’ve had…
Dr. Mary: A cause I’m most passionate about is working with the unique behavior issues of rescue animals and helping them to successfully transition into their forever home
Dr. Preston: A cause I’m most passionate about is CWD (chronic wasting disease) in white tail deer.
Top of my bucket list…
Dr. Mary: Be able to storm the field for VT when we win the ACC Championship in football.
Dr. Preston: Snorkel for lobster in the Florida Keys
My favorite quote…
Dr. Preston: ” You don’t know what you got till it’s gone”
Dr. Mary: ” It’s not the destination, it’s the journey”
Being a VMCVM alumnus means…
We are proud to have been exposed to the Virginia Tech and VMCVM community values of Ut Prosim (“That I May Serve”). They have enriched and guided our careers from the very beginning. We have passed on these core values to our children and our work family.
How many pets/animals live at home? Can you tell us about them?
We currently have 2 dogs: Angus, a rescue cattle dog mix with a complex behavior and Thor, a massive rescue chocolate lab that thinks he’s a lap dog.
Anything else to add?
We have 4 children: Alex Thornton (B.S. Meteorology 2016 Virginia Tech), his wife Dr. Allison Crum Thornton (B.S. Human Nutrition and Exercise 2012 Virginia Tech, VCOM Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine 2018), Victoria Thornton Mintz (B.S. Animal and Poultry Science, B.S. Dairy Science 2019 Virginia Tech, DVM Auburn University 2024), Jacob Mintz (B.S. Animal and Poultry Science 2020 Virginia Tech), Daniel Thornton (B.S. Chemistry, Physics, Astronomy 2026 Virginia Tech) and Anna Cundiff (office Manager Southern Hills Animal Hospital and best mom to Harper Allonna Cundiff) and Devon Cundiff (does everything you need).