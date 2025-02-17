Roanoke Veterinarians Mary and Preston Thornton Honor VMCVM

How VMCVM equipped me for the ‘real world’…

Dr. Preston: I was taught to be an independent thinker, problem solving and time management.

Dr. Mary: It gave me a great appreciation for science and a scientific approach to problem solving, looking at disease and treatments with different points of view so I can offer options to clients and knowing there’s not one answer to everything.

Best part of being a VMCVM alum…

We both agree that some of the special benefits of being alumni are having connections with our professors, being able to make referrals confident of the care the pet will being given and of course – being a Hokie.

Best advice I’ve gotten….

Dr. Preston: Work hard, play hard.

Dr. Mary: Enjoy the journey.

How would you capture the essence of your work in a newspaper headline…

“Healing hearts and paws: Our Family Veterinarians and outstanding team.”

My hidden talent…

Dr. Mary says Dr. Preston’s hidden talent is his great singing voice, comedian, and he knows no stranger.

Dr. Preston says Dr. Mary’s hidden talent is being a great mentor to all and having a sixth sense when diagnosing disease.