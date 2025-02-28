One in 10 Americans is living with a rare disease

Rare Disease Day is observed on Feb. 28 — always the last day in February.

The Wells Fargo Tower in downtown Roanoke will be illuminated with a show of pink, green, purple, and blue, the colors of Rare Disease Day, in a joint effort by The Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC and Wells Fargo Tower to shine a light on important but uncommon diseases.

A condition is considered rare when it affects patient populations of 200,000 or less. Collectively, however, the National Institutes of Health reports that rare diseases affect about 30 million people in the United States — almost one in 10 Americans, as well as having major impacts on their families.

Although they are described as rare, these disorders touch thousands of families in Virginia, including in the Roanoke and New River valleys.

Michael Friedlander, Virginia Tech’s vice president for health sciences and technology and executive director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, serves on the Virginia Department of Health’s Rare Disease Council. The council advises the General Assembly and the Office of the Governor on the needs of individuals with rare diseases and their families and caregivers.

While caregivers and families need immediate support, Friedlander said Virginia Tech’s health science researchers also want to better understand the causes and mechanisms of many rare diseases to improve diagnoses and develop new treatmenets.

“We are working across disciplines, with partner institutions, and coordinating our work with scientists across the globe,” he said.

Fewer than 500 of over 7,000 rare diseases have Food and Drug Administration-approved treatments. Because the number of people affected by any one diagnosis is small, there is little economic incentive to invest the millions of dollars needed to develop effective therapies.

“While few may have heard of these diseases, they touch us all,” Friedlander said. “Research into these less common illnesses expands our understanding of human health, often leading to discoveries and therapies for more common diseases, as well.”

Here are some of the scientists working on rare and uncommon diseases at Virginia Tech:

Cancer is another area of focus at Virginia Tech. Nearly 1 in 8 adult cancer patients in the U.S. have a rare form of cancer. They can be challenging to identify, often resulting in delayed diagnosis after symptom onset. Even after diagnosis, treatment options and clinical trials are more limited.

Glioblastoma affects fewer than 50,000 patients in the United States. Several teams of Fralin Biomedical Research Institute faculty are targeting aggressive brain cancers, as well as other types of cancer.

Assistant Professor Samy Lamouille is testing a novel therapeutic approach to eradicate glioblastoma cancer stem cells. Acomhal, a cancer research startup company he co-founded with Professor Robert Gourdie, shows potential in providing therapy for aggressive cancers such as glioblastoma and triple negative breast cancer.

Professor Christopher Hourigan, director of the institute’s Cancer Research Center in Washington, D.C., focuses on a high-risk form of blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia, which annually affects about 20,000 Americans. He looks at reasons for why some people survive cancer while others end up dying, even though initially they seem to have had the same response to treatment.