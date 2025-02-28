Applicants Wanted for Two Upcoming School Board Vacancies

Time is running out to apply for two upcoming vacancies on the Roanoke City School Board. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 10, 2025 at 5:00 PM. The three-year terms of office will start on July 1, 2025 and end June 30, 2028.

Applications and information describing the responsibilities can be found here on the City’s website. Completed applications must be returned to the City Clerk’s Office by email, mail, fax, or in person. For questions and/or additional information, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 540-853-2541.

The incumbent School Board Trustees are Mary “Franny” Apel and Joyce W. Watkins.