Virginia Tech to lead $10 million critical mineral research coalition in Appalachia

Virginia Tech is spearheading a research coalition to reveal the untapped potential of the greater Appalachian Mountains region.

This coalition aims to accelerate the identification and characterization of unconventional critical mineral resources throughout the area. It brings together academic institutions, research laboratories, federal and state natural resource offices, and consultancies, all collaborating with the end goal of boosting regional economic growth and creating new jobs.

The research team, led by Richard Bishop, professor of practice in the Department of Mining and Minerals Engineering and researcher in the Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research, will be funded through a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. The project also includes more than $2 million in cost share from project partners and industry stakeholders, bringing the total project to nearly $10 million.

This initiative is part of the Department of Energy’s Carbon Ore, Rare Earth, and Critical Minerals (CORE-CM) program, which seeks to establish regional coalitions focused on accelerating the development of critical mineral supply chains from unconventional resources.

Named Expand Appalachia CORE-CM, this project is part of a broader federal effort to reduce dependence on imported critical minerals and support the development of domestic supply chains. This initiative aims to help advance cost effective and environmentally responsible processes to produce and refine critical minerals and materials in the United States.

“We’re identifying critical minerals that can be recovered from unconventional resources,” said Bishop. “By unconventional, we mean innovative sources that haven’t been fully explored or considered before. These critical minerals are essential for alternative energy applications, such as solar panels and electric vehicles, as well as for components in modern electronics like smartphones, batteries, and semiconductors.”

The Expand Appalachia project builds on Bishop’s previous $2.71 million Department of Energy project, Evolve Central Appalachia. It aimed to develop strategies to enable the Central Appalachia coal basin to realize its full economic potential in producing rare earth elements, critical minerals, and high-value, nonfuel, carbon-based products. The study prioritized a geographic region that primarily included southern West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, eastern Tennessee, and southwest Virginia.

The Evolve Central Appalachia team collected and analyzed more than 700 geologic and mine waste samples to make an initial assessment of the regional potential for rare earth element and critical mineral production. Team members also prioritized stakeholder engagement, giving more than 50 outreach and educational presentations over a 2 1/2-year period.