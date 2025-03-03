back to top
The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular! Friday, August 22nd at 8 PM Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

The Roanoke Star
March 3, 2025

Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show featuring the music of Pink Floyd “as you’ve never seen before.”

The Laser Spectacular has become a cultural phenomenon, carrying fans away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge Lasers, Lighting, and Video effects.

“Pink Floyd’s music is theatrical and visual,” says Paramount’s producer Steve Monistere. “You imagine images when you listen to their music, and with no visual stimuli, there is still a show in your mind.” Using lasers, lighting, video, and other special effects, what your mind is “seeing” becomes a reality.  That is why people love this show so much. It’s a mind-expanding experience for Floyd fans of all ages. So, parents, score “cool points” with your teenagers and bring them along!”

Tickets are on sale now at Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular Tickets | Roanoke, VA | Berglund Performing Arts Theatre or the Berglund Center Box Office.

To see the show, visit www.laserspectacular.com

Or check out what others have to say at www.facebook.com/pinkfloydlasershow

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 7th at 10:00 AM! They will be available at henritzedentaltickets.com, by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS or 1-866-434-8425, and the Berglund Center Box Office.

Event Details:

  • Event: Friday, August 22nd, 2025 | Location: Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
  • Event Time: 8 PM
  • Tickets Prices: $35.50, $39.50, $45.50, $55.50, $59.50

Ira Blader among 65 fellows elected to American Academy of Microbiology
Hollins Celebrate First-Ever National Women’s Colleges and Universities Day,

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

