Paving the way for strong wind hazard mitigation in Virginia

Every year, Virginia faces the powerful forces of hurricanes, tornadoes, and straight-line winds. While the state’s Hazard Mitigation Plan identifies these extreme wind events as significant threats, there have been no mitigation actions specifically dedicated to them — until now.

Invited by the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Monica Arul, assistant professor of civil and environmental engineering, recently led the Hazard Mitigation Working Group meeting at the Liberty Mountain Conference Center in Lynchburg. This meeting marked a turning point in how Virginia prepares for and mitigates extreme wind threats, setting the stage for long-overdue action.

Arul is a structural wind engineer who leads the Wind and Society Research Lab at Virginia Tech. She offered her expertise to the discussion of extreme wind events, guiding the development of targeted mitigation actions aimed at hardening critical infrastructure, strengthening warning systems, and improving forecasting.

There were nearly 40 stakeholders in attendance including representatives from planning district commissions, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, university emergency managers, the American Red Cross, Virginia Housing and Community Development, and other key organizations.

A call to action for extreme wind events

Virginia has its own “tornado alley,” where clusters of past tornadoes have been recorded across south-central, southeast, and Northern Virginia. Damage from derechos and microbursts also is well documented annually. Hurricanes are ranked as a high-risk hazard and tornadoes and straight-line winds as medium-high risk, but the state has yet to assign dedicated mitigation actions to these extreme wind events.