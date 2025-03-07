Medical school curriculum leader takes on expanded role at Virginia Department of Health

Cynthia Morrow, a respected figure in medical education, is stepping down from her curriculum leadership position at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine to take on a larger role in public health.

Morrow is continuing her impactful work as the district director for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts and also will take on an expanded leadership role as the pilot regional director for Southwest Virginia within the Virginia Department of Health.

Reflecting on her more than seven years at the medical school, Morrow shared her gratitude and pride in the initiatives she championed. “When I reflect on where I believe I have had the greatest impact, I think about our Boots on the Ground curriculum,” she said. This program provides medical students with opportunities to collaborate with community partners to improve health outcomes beyond the clinical setting. “It is thrilling to see students recognize the impact they can have by partnering with community stakeholders,” she said, noting how these efforts have led to tangible improvements in the health of Roanoke residents.

Morrow’s journey at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) began as a Problem-Based Learning facilitator and Block 8 director for the integration of public health and healthcare. Her role evolved significantly in 2020, when she became a co-director for the newly established domain of Health Systems Science and Interprofessional Practice (HSSIP). In this capacity, Morrow played a pivotal role in shaping how future physicians understand and address the social determinants of health.

“Dr. Morrow has made a profound impact on our students, our school and our community,” said Dean Lee Learman. “Thanks to her efforts in designing and launching our HSSIP curriculum, our students understand the socio-ecological context of health and gain insights preparing them to provide more holistic care for patients in the communities we serve. I am delighted that her new position will allow her the time to remain engaged as an educator at VTCSOM.”

In her upcoming role at the Virginia Department of Health, Morrow’s focus will broaden to encompass regional collaboration. “I firmly believe that no matter how well we are doing, there are always opportunities to continue to improve,” she said. “What I look forward to the most in this new position is the opportunity to work with my fellow district directors across Southwest Virginia to identify ways that we can better serve our residents.”

“Dr. Morrow has brought a breadth of experience and context expertise to HSSIP education and the VTCSOM curriculum. We are deeply grateful for all that she has done in the classroom and her work with our students to help them learn and grow, particularly on their journey as system citizens,” said Jed Gonzalo, senior associate dean for medical education. “We are appreciative that her talents will continue to be used in such a critical way within the public health arena in the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Michelle Rockwell, an experienced researcher and medical educator, has been named the new co-director of the Health Systems Science and Interprofessional Practice domain. Rockwell is the director of research in the Department of Family and Community Medicine at Carilion Clinic, assistant professor of family and community medicine at the medical school, and a member of the adjunct faculty in the Department of Human Nutrition, Foods, and Exercise at Virginia Tech.

“It’s always hard to have a dedicated educator step away, but VTCSOM is so fortunate to have someone like Dr. Rockwell ready to jump into the heart of the HSSIP curriculum,” said Leslie LaConte, associate dean for research. “As a research mentor, Dr. Rockwell has shown our students the immediate impact that health systems science research can have in the clinical setting. I can’t wait to see how she brings this perspective to life in the classroom.”