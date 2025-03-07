Update on Gus Nicks Boulevard Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration

The City of Roanoke and the Town of Vinton continue to assess the ongoing Gus Nicks Boulevard Lane Reconfiguration Demonstration Project, which is currently scheduled to continue through March 17.

When the project began, the corridor experienced increased levels of congestion during peak morning and evening commute times. However, in the first few days, traffic engineers were able to refine signal timing throughout the corridor, and average travel times are now returning to near predemonstration levels.

“This project is focused on improving safety and efficiency in the corridor,” said Ross Campbell, Director of Public Works. “Gus Nicks Boulevard has seen a high number of crashes with serious injuries, most due to crossing the centerline, rear-ending, and turning collisions.

Adding a dedicated center turn lane reduces these risks by providing a safer space for turning vehicles and minimizing sudden stops in travel lanes. Expanding the roadway isn’t feasible without significant taxpayer costs, so this demonstration helps us evaluate a low-cost solution using the existing pavement.

While the orange barrels make it hard to visualize, a properly re-striped road would create a much clearer and safer traffic pattern. This demonstration allows us to evaluate the efficiency of the street design when making decisions for long-term improvements.”

With the corridor already scheduled for repaving in the coming year as part of the City’s annual paving contract, the demonstration helps ensure that any re-striping decisions will enhance safety and traffic flow for all users.

The City appreciates the community’s patience as these changes are evaluated. Residents can share feedback with the City of Roanoke Transportation Division by emailing [email protected].