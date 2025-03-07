Author Charles Yu talks writing, representation, and the Asian American experience

Author of the critically acclaimed, genre-bending “Interior Chinatown” and writer for the HBO series “Westworld,” Charles Yu’s work is as inventive as it is moving.

In an entertaining and thought-provoking onstage interview at the Moss Arts Center on Tuesday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m., Yu will discuss the Asian American experience, representation and stereotypes in film and television, and the unique power of science fiction to address the human condition.

Yu has authored four books, including his most recent, “Interior Chinatown,” a National Book Award winner that has been recently adapted into a Hulu series of the same name with Yu as creator and showrunner. At once a satirical meditation on immigration, assimilation, and Hollywood stereotyping of Asian Americans and a touching portrait of a family, “Interior Chinatown” follows the story of Willis Wu, who has been cast in the role of “Generic Asian Man” in the ongoing procedural cop show “Black and White,” as he struggles to transcend the reductive roles available to those who look like him. Both extensively researched and startlingly original, “Interior Chinatown” is a profound and topical exploration of the weight of stereotypes and racism in American culture.