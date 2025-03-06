AAA Urges Caution as We Spring Forward to Daylight Saving Time this Weekend

RICHMOND, VA (March 6, 2025) – As parts of the U.S. prepare to “spring forward” with the onset of Daylight Saving on Sunday, AAA is reminding drivers to stay focused behind the wheel. With the time change impacting sleep patterns and daylight hours, drivers and pedestrians may be at a greater risk of the dangers associated with drowsy driving. According to the latest data from the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), nearly 78% of pedestrian fatalities happened in the dark in 2022, up from 75% in 2021.

“The morning commute for several weeks to come, will be much darker than what drivers have been used to in the last few weeks,” says Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson for Virginia. “It’s important for drivers to be alert and remember that children will be on their way to school and may be hard to see.”

Previous AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research found that the number of drowsy driving crashes are much higher than official government statistics. The AAA Foundation’s study, based on in-depth crash investigations and national fatal crash data, estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in roughly ten times as many traffic fatalities as traditional crash data indicates.

Research found 18% of all traffic fatalities between 2017 and 2021 were estimated to involve a drowsy driver, accounting for nearly 30,000 deaths. In 2021 alone, an estimated 6,725 lives were lost in drowsy driving crashes.

Drowsiness impairs drivers in several ways:

Reduced alertness : Makes it harder to react quickly to hazards. Just one hour less than the expert-recommended minimum of 7 hours of sleep increases a driver’s risk of crashing.

Impaired judgment : Increases the risk of making poor decisions on the road. Sleep deprivation increases a driver’s risk of making many ordinary mistakes, leading to crashes. Those deprived of sleep by 4+ hours have an impairment similar to those over the legal BAC limit.

: Increases the risk of making poor decisions on the road. Sleep deprivation increases a driver’s risk of making many ordinary mistakes, leading to crashes. Those deprived of sleep by 4+ hours have an impairment similar to those over the legal BAC limit. Hazardous Microsleeps : Can cause momentary lapses in consciousness, leading to loss of control of the vehicle and failure to respond to dangers on the road.

AAA Offers Tips To Stay Safe On The Road:

Ensure you get enough sleep before driving. Aim for at least seven hours of sleep per night.

of sleep per night. Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake.

Avoid driving when you are tired or sleepy.

Listen to your body. If you start to feel tired, pull over and take a break. Don’t try to push through it.

Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving. Sharing the driving can help you stay awake and alert.

Don’t underestimate the power of a quick nap. A 20- to 30-minute nap can significantly improve your alertness.

To protect yourself and others, AAA recommends drivers commit to these safe driving practices as well:

Avoid Distractions: Drivers should not use a cell phone while behind the wheel. 93% of drivers recognize the dangers of texting, emailing, and reading while driving, but 37% reported reading a text/email while driving in the past 30 days. It is illegal in Virginia to drive with your cell phone in hand. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like “Do Not Disturb.” “The text isn’t worth putting yourself and everyone in and around that road at risk,” says Dean.

Drivers should not use a cell phone while behind the wheel. 93% of drivers recognize the dangers of texting, emailing, and reading while driving, but 37% reported reading a text/email while driving in the past 30 days. Stow your smartphone away, turn it to airplane mode, or activate call/text blocking features like “Do Not Disturb.” Obey Speed Limits: Speeding significantly increases the severity of a crash. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index found that nearly half of drivers (49%) admitted to going 15 mph over the posted speed limit on a freeway at least once in the past 30 days, while 36% of drivers reported driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit on a residential street.

Speeding significantly increases the severity of a crash. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety’s annual Traffic Safety Culture Index found that nearly half of drivers (49%) admitted to going 15 mph over the posted speed limit on a freeway at least once in the past 30 days, while 36% of drivers reported driving 10 mph over the posted speed limit on a residential street. Drive Sober: 95% of drivers overwhelmingly perceive drunk driving as dangerous and socially unacceptable. Yet 7% admitted engaging in this behavior in the previous 30 days. If you consume cannabis or alcohol, then don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe AND healthy behind the wheel.

95% of drivers overwhelmingly perceive drunk driving as dangerous and socially unacceptable. Yet 7% admitted engaging in this behavior in the previous 30 days. If you consume cannabis or alcohol, then don’t drive. If you are taking potentially impairing prescription medications, discuss with your doctor or pharmacist how best to stay safe AND healthy behind the wheel. Buckle Up for Every Ride. It does not matter where in the vehicle you are seated. A properly worn seatbelt is the most effective way to survive a traffic crash. Don’t forget passengers! A 2024 AAA analysis of five years of government crash data revealed that child seat and booster use declines after a child turns three. Find child passenger safety resources by state, including how to get a car seat checked, occupant protection laws, and answers to car seat questions.

About AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety

Established in 1947 by AAA, the Foundation for Traffic Safety is a nonprofit, publicly funded 501(c)(3) charitable research and educational organization. The AAA Foundation’s mission is to prevent traffic deaths and injuries by researching their causes and by educating the public about strategies to prevent crashes and reduce injuries when they do occur. This research informs the development of educational materials for drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists, and other road users.