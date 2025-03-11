Bank On Roanoke Valley’s Financial Wellness Series Is Back in April

Bank On Roanoke Valley announces the next round of its Bank On Financial Wellness series begins in April. This program helps people strengthen their financial skills while earning rewards tailored to their goals. Participants receive guidance and resources to manage their money effectively, ensuring their finances work for them—not the other way around.

The application deadline is April 18, 2025, at 5:00 PM. Classes meet on the last Thursday of the month from April through September at the EnVision Center, 2607 Salem Turnpike NW. All classes will be from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM

Workshop Schedule:

April 24: The Future Looks Bright: Welcome, Goal Setting, and Banking Refresher

May 29: Make It Work: Creating a Spending Plan, Reducing Spending and Increasing Income

June 26: The Dreaded “D” Word: Discussing Debt and How to Conquer It

July 31: Just Charge It: Borrowing and Credit

August 28: Bank It, Plan It: Savings and Future Planning

September 25: Let’s Celebrate: Graduation and Expert Panel Q&A

Courses are taught by financial professionals volunteering through the Bank On Roanoke Valley Education Network. Classes are limited to 15 participants, and seats are filled on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation is limited to residents in Roanoke, Salem, Roanoke County, Botetourt County, Franklin County, Craig County, and the Town of Vinton. Participants must attend all classes to receive any rewards or incentives.

For more information or to sign up, contact Financial Stability Specialist Brandon Meginley at [email protected] or call (540) 853-1120