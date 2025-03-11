Project Lifesaver: How The Program Helps Roanoke Families + Info on Today’s Event

Project Lifesaver, a critical community program that aids in the safe recovery of individuals who are at risk of wandering due to conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, autism, or other cognitive disorders, proved its value in a recent search and rescue operation.

On Monday, March 10, 2025, at approximately 12:43 AM, the agency received a call alerting them that a Project Lifesaver participant had left their property. A swift response was launched, with an alert sent to the Sheriff’s Office Project Lifesaver search team. Four Electronic Search Specialists were immediately mobilized and equipped with the Project Lifesaver technology to begin a coordinated search.

At approximately 1:20 AM, two electronic search specialists detected a signal in an area 0.25 miles from the residence. By 1:30 AM, the participant was located unharmed and required no medical attention. This person was safely transported back to their residence.

This successful outcome highlights the importance of Project Lifesaver as a proactive solution that helps to protect vulnerable individuals and provides peace of mind to families and caregivers.

To raise awareness of Project Lifesaver and its life-saving capabilities, today, Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at the monthly TRIAD meeting, the agency will be holding a presentation, where the public will have the opportunity to learn more about the program. The session will include a detailed explanation of how the system works, the benefits for individuals at risk of wandering, and how to enroll a loved one in the program.

Members of the community are invited to attend and learn how Project Lifesaver can help ensure the safety of their loved ones.

For more information about the presentation or Project Lifesaver, please contact Sergeant Tim Young, 540-853- 1515.

About Project Lifesaver:Project Lifesaver is a nationwide program that helps to locate individuals who are prone to wandering due to cognitive disorders such as Alzheimer’s, autism, and other related conditions. The program uses radio technology to track participants, allowing for quicker response times and more successful rescues.