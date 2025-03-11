back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Roanoke County to Host Community Meeting on Route 419 Safety Improvements

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

March 11, 2025

0

Roanoke County is hosting an open house-style meeting on March 13, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Elementary School, 5005 Grandin Road Extension, Roanoke, VA 24018, for the community to review and comment on funded safety and pedestrian improvements along Route 419 between Grandin Road Extension and Brambleton Avenue, including:

• Sidewalks between Grandin Road Extension and Glen Heather Drive

• Restricted Crossing U-Turns at Glen Heather Drive and at Stoneybrook Drive

• Pedestrian signals with crosswalks at Route 419/Postal Drive and at Route 419/Brambleton Avenue

The inclement weather date is March 20, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Elementary School.

Visit the project webpage at www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/OakGroveSafety to find additional information and to provide comments by March 28, 2025. Construction is anticipated in 2027.

Previous article
FRED FIRST: Turtle-Rabbits in Mid-Missouri

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

FRED FIRST: Turtle-Rabbits in Mid-Missouri

Columnists 0
I saw my first three-dimensional nine-banded armadillo this week....

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Trump’s Deal For Ukraine’s Rare Earth Minerals Is A Big Gamble

Columnists 0
I read a prescient and insightful column in the New York Times by...

Southern Rock Hits Roanoke: Blackberry Smoke & Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Coming to Berglund Center!

Arts / Events Etc. 0
(Roanoke, Virginia) Get ready for a night of electrifying...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.