Roanoke County to Host Community Meeting on Route 419 Safety Improvements

Roanoke County is hosting an open house-style meeting on March 13, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Elementary School, 5005 Grandin Road Extension, Roanoke, VA 24018, for the community to review and comment on funded safety and pedestrian improvements along Route 419 between Grandin Road Extension and Brambleton Avenue, including:

• Sidewalks between Grandin Road Extension and Glen Heather Drive

• Restricted Crossing U-Turns at Glen Heather Drive and at Stoneybrook Drive

• Pedestrian signals with crosswalks at Route 419/Postal Drive and at Route 419/Brambleton Avenue

The inclement weather date is March 20, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Elementary School.

Visit the project webpage at www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/OakGroveSafety to find additional information and to provide comments by March 28, 2025. Construction is anticipated in 2027.