Researcher publishes chapter on Lyme disease spread in Appalachia

Geographers study why things are where they are.

Health or medical geographers specifically study why diseases appear in certain places, how they spread, and how they relate to environmental and social conditions.

Korine Kolivras, professor in the Department of Geography in the College of Natural Resources and Environment, observes spatial patterns and analyzes the underlying processes that create them.

Fifteen years ago, Kolivras, also an affiliated member of the Global Change Center, the Fralin Life Sciences Institute, and the Center for Emerging, Zoonotic, and Arthropod-borne Pathogens, received a National Science Foundation grant to study the southward spread of Lyme disease into Virginia. Since then, the disease has continued moving south into North Carolina.

In 2021, an editor working on a book about diseases in Appalachia reached out to Kolivras about contributing a chapter.

Appalachia has unique environmental, cultural, and social conditions that make it distinct from surrounding areas. Her chapter explores Lyme disease in this region, as there has been little research on its spread in Appalachia.

“Lyme disease is associated with fragmented landscapes – patches of forests, farm fields, and nearby residences,” Kolivras said. “Unlike the suburbanization-driven spread seen along the East Coast, Appalachia’s land use has been shaped by resource extraction, including logging, coal mining, and now natural gas pipelines. My chapter serves as a first attempt to explore how these factors might contribute to the spread of Lyme disease in Appalachia.”