Valley View Mall Welcomes the Easter Bunny

Roanoke, VA (March 13, 2024) – The Bunny is bouncing his way to Valley View Mall. Easter is in full bloom this year starting on March 21, when the Easter Bunny will nestle in his garden, ready to take family photos with shoppers.

Visit the Easter Bunny on the lower level, near Barnes & Noble during the following times:

Monday – Saturday, 11 AM – 8 PM

Sunday, 12 PM – 6 PM

Extended hours: Friday, April 18 & Saturday, April 19, 10 AM – 8 PM

Pet Photos with the Easter Bunny are available every Monday during the season. Pets must be on a leash or in a carrier, and pet owners are responsible for cleaning up after them.

Visits with the Easter Bunny are always free, with photo packages available for purchase. Walk-ins are welcome, but reservations are recommended and can be made online at Easter Bunny Reservations .

For full details, visit Easter Bunny’s Garden . Please note, Valley View Mall will be closed on Easter Sunday.

About Valley View Mall