Extension Master Gardeners divert garden seed from the landfill to those in need

If you have ever purchased a packet of garden seeds, you may have noticed the current year printed on the outside of the package. Seed companies must test and label seed to be sold each year — but what happens if those packets haven’t been sold by the end of the year?

“Expired seed from previous years can no longer be sold and will often be thrown away,” said Wendy Silverman, Extension Master Gardener coordinator for the New River Valley, which includes Montgomery, Giles, Floyd, and Pulaski counties. “It’s still good, usable seed, but the germination rates have started to decline so companies can’t sell it, and many big-box stores simply throw it away. Instead, we collect all those seeds, sort them, and distribute them to community organizations or give them away at our events.”

In 2024, the New River Valley Master Gardeners provided more than 29,000 seed packets with an original retail value of more than $52,000 to local community gardens, 4-H programs, schools, and nonprofits.

For example, the group regularly provides seeds to local schools who might use them for school gardens or educational programming. Public libraries also request seeds to stock their free seed programs. Many local community gardens, as well as the New River Valley Glean Team, request seeds which are used to grow food. Food pantries request seeds to hand out to their patrons.