Poplar Forest to Host Spring Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival

Forest, VA: One of the first American oenophiles, Thomas Jefferson developed a taste for fine wines produced by the vintners in Bordeaux and Burgundy while serving as the American ambassador to France in 1784, and was confident that one day Virginia would produce wines that would rival the finest French vintages.

Join Poplar Forest on its south lawn to celebrate his foresight and the arrival of spring in Virginia’s vineyards at the first annual Spring Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival on Saturday, April 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The funds raised by the festival, which is sponsored in part by Campbell Insurance, support the ongoing restoration, preservation and interpretation of the Founding Father’s private Bedford County retreat.

Join Thomas Jefferson himself, as portrayed by actor Bill Barker, to taste the latest offerings from Cobbler Mountain Cider, DeVault Vineyards, Front Four Cellars, Lazy Days Winery, Mattaponi Winery, Notaviva Vineyards, Rebec Vineyards, Virginia Mountain Vineyards and Wind Vineyards.

Enjoy the complimentary tastings included with admission; purchase your favorites by the bottle or case. Guests are invited to leave their wine purchases with Poplar Forest’s wine valet service (6-bottle minimum) for safekeeping while enjoying the festival, and pick them up as they exit.

Eat, drink, shop and explore a gem of American history, Jefferson’s octagonal villa, a National Historic Landmark and American architectural treasure, while spending your afternoon in the pursuit of happiness. Tours of the octagonal villa are available throughout the afternoon at a reduced rate.

Graze on Festival fare from Charcuterie & Cake, Corny Kettlers, Hardman’s Smoke Stack, Phillin Philly, Rolled or Bowled and more. Shop the Museum Shop and craft market for souvenirs and gifts created by local artisans BS Grillin’ Company, Chainsaw Carvings by Robert, Divine Designs & Signs, Firefly Confectionery, Gutierrez Woodworking, Happy Bees Apiary, The Bourbon Bowl Smokes, Wandering Arts & Crafts, and Wire Wrapping & Beading by Renee. Enjoy musical performances by the Deanie Blues Band and Bigfoot County.

The Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival is held in large heated tents on Jefferson’s south lawn, rain or shine. As this is an adult event, there are no children’s activities scheduled. Guests are welcome to bring lawn chairs or blankets; outside food and drinks are not allowed. With the exception of service dogs, pets are prohibited.

General admission tickets, which include tasting and a complimentary Poplar Forest wine glass (while supplies last), are $35 in advance and $40 at the door; non-tasting tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door; children ages 6 and under, free. Note: you must purchase a tasting ticket to taste or purchase wine.

Opt for a Jefferson VIP experience: Enjoy access to a private tent, a private audience with Mr. Jefferson himself, an exclusive wine tasting, hors d’oeuvres and more. Jefferson VIP tasting tickets are $150 per person or $275 per couple; Jefferson VIP non-tasting tickets are $75 per person.

For more information about the Thomas Jefferson Wine Festival at Poplar Forest or to purchase tickets, visit poplarforest.org or call the Museum Shop at 434.534.8120.