SCOT BELLAVIA: An Exhortation to X Out

Friend, listen to my words. YouTube is a root of all kinds of evil. On it is unfiltered, unregulated, unverified, unrighteous refuse. And such is all of social media.

It is 2025; do ye not yet know the schemes of The Algorithm? She feeds thine eyes only on what ye will agree with and what ye will disagree with. In effort to engage thee, she enrages thee. She wants thine eyes and takes thy heart. The Algorithm makes saviors out of mortals and Satan from children of God.

Lo, I passed a truck flaunting a politically red flag, and then I saw a yard sign boasting beliefs of all colors. And I considered these as tocsins of the time these neighbors hath spent online. For from the screens in their dens (the hearts of their home) come their outward behavior. Had they not been online, they would not know of the extremes they vilify.

Beware of those who make themselves known by who they voted for because of the time they hath elected to sit behind a screen.

Whence to start, ye pray?

Yea, I once was lost, but I found the light. Nay, more verily–I once lay awake in the blue light of a phone in bed. And, since putting it away, I have found—in the darkness—enlightenment.

I know not the medical harms of having a computer so close to thy pillow, but I hath for my own self known the emotional benefits of falling asleep and waking up in darkness. Friend, drink the sweet, deep sleep of the Luddite. Only good comes when technology is banned in the bedroom.

It is 2025; we have heard the conclusion of the whole matter. Screens hath our thoughts. Their images steer our hearts, our souls, and our minds. Friend, I beseech thee to raise thine eyes to a book and to a neighbor. Flee thy chains, and live!

– Scot Bellavia