Party in Elmwood Returns for Summer 2025

The Roanoke Star
March 26, 2025

ROANOKE, VA – Downtown Roanoke, Inc. (DRI) is once again bringing the beach party back to the valley!

Delta Dental Party in Elmwood returns in 2025 featuring 11 weeks of live music in Elmwood Park, Downtown Roanoke. The Season begins on May 29 and runs through August 28, 2024. Concerts will take place on Thursday evenings with breaks occurring the week of July 3 and July 17.

Concert Admission is $10, children under 12 are free. Season Passes are available for $85 and go on sale April 1-3o.

The 2025 lineup features The Tonez, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard, Too Much Sylvia, Band of Oz, Pizazz Band, The Kings, Jim Quick & Coastline, and more!

Full schedule and more details are available at DowntownRoanoke.org.

Party in Elmwood is sponsored by Delta Dental of Virginia, P.A. Short Distributing (Michelob Ultra), City of Roanoke, Q99, K92, WDBJ7, WZBJ24, and Radford University Carilion.

Virginia Home Sales Slowed in February

