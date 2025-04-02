West Roanoke River Greenway Community Meeting

Roanoke County is hosting a community meeting for the West Roanoke River Greenway Phase 2 project on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Fort Lewis Elementary School (3115 West Main Street, Salem, VA 24153).

The meeting will be open house-style where attendees can come and go as they please. Meeting information will include a review of feedback from the April 2024 West Roanoke River Greenway Phase 2 community meeting, consideration of potential Phase 2 greenway alignments between Green Hill Park and the new Phase 1 under construction, and an update on construction of Phase 1 of the West Roanoke River Greenway between Kingsmill Drive and the new trailhead parking lot near Riverside Nursery.

Meeting exhibits and an online survey will be posted to the project webpage www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/WRRGPhase2 after the meeting. A survey will open on April 2 and will close on April 25, 2025.

Contact Megan Cronise, Assistant Director of Planning, with questions by email at [email protected] or by phone at (540) 772-2106.