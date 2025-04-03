Free Bowling and Shredding Event Aims to Stop Scams in Roanoke

Roanoke-area families will have a chance to fight fraud, shred sensitive documents and enjoy free bowling and snacks when AARP Virginia hosts Strike Out Scams on Thursday, April 17 in Roanoke.

The event will be held from 3-7 p.m. April 17 at AMF Hilltop Lanes, 5918 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA 24012 . Registration is required at https://events.aarp.org/event/SOS0417 where participants will choose between a 3-5 p.m. or 5-7 p.m. time slot. Those who don’t want to bowl but wish to bring documents to shred can choose that option when signing up.

Highlights of this family-friendly afternoon of activities include:

Informational sessions: Resources and practical advice on identifying scammers’ tactics to avoid financial fraud, all in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Document shredding: Participants can bring personal documents to be shredded for free and protect their privacy by securely disposing of sensitive materials.

Bowling party: Free bowling and refreshments, compliments of AARP Virginia.