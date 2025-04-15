back to top
Food Truck Thursday Returns to Green Hill Park April 24

The Roanoke Star
April 15, 2025

Roanoke County welcomes back Food Truck Thursday to Green Hill Park on Thursday, April 24 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

In addition to mouthwatering food, attendees can take in the peaceful surrounding of this scenic park, which features a section of the Roanoke River Greenway. While seating will be available, feel free to bring a picnic blanket and enjoy the park your way.

Food Vendors for 4/24:

  • Sudha’s Kitchen
  • Rocky Mount Smokehouse
  • Countryman Jamaican Grill
  • Get Glazed

Mark your calendars for the remaining Food Truck Thursday events this spring:

  • May 8 – Roanoke County Administration Building
  • May 22 – Walrond Park

This culinary event takes place at Green Hill Park, which is located at 2500 Green Hill Park Rd. Salem, Virginia 24153. Click here for more information about the event series and list of vendors.

Miyares Fights to Crack Down on Illegal Chinese E-Cigarettes Targeting Kids

