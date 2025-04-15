Governor Glenn Youngkin Recognizes Virginia Screen-Free Week 

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared April 13–19, 2025, as Virginia Screen-Free Week. This statewide initiative encourages Virginians of all ages to take intentional breaks from phones, tablets, and social media — and reconnect with family, community, and the world beyond the screen.

“Protecting Virginia’s children and strengthening families is at the heart of everything we do,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia Screen-Free Week is a call to action — to hit pause on the noise of digital distractions and say ‘yes’ to a deeper connection, stronger mental health, and a brighter future for our youth.”

Virginia Screen-Free Week complements the work of the Reclaiming Childhood Task Force, created under Executive Order 43. The Task Force was established in response to growing concerns about screen time and social media use among Virginia’s youth and their impact on their mental and physical health.

“As a mother and as an advocate for the wellbeing of our children, I believe in the power of presence,” said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Virginia Screen-Free Week is a gentle reminder—and a bold invitation—to step away from the noise and into the moments that matter most.”

Virginia Screen-Free Week also highlights the success of Executive Order 33 in establishing bell-to-bell cell phone-free education. Earlier this month, the General Assembly voted unanimously to codify this Order, complementing the work of the 107 school divisions that are or have committed to bell-to-bell cell phone-free school days. Virginia Screen-Free Week highlights the importance of getting off of our devices—both inside the classroom and out.

“Virginia Screen-Free Week empowers students and families to reclaim their time, focus, and wellbeing,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Rogstad Guidera. “By reducing distractions and supporting healthier screen use, we are creating space for deeper learning, stronger relationships, and more meaningful engagement—both in and out of the classroom.”

Schools, libraries, faith-based organizations, and families are invited to participate by hosting creative, engaging alternatives to screen time. Whether it is putting phones away during dinner, taking a walk, or planning a screen-free play day, participants are encouraged to reduce screen use in whatever way works best for them.

“As stewards of building a healthy foundation for future generations, adults have the primary role of creating positive childhood experiences for the kids in their lives,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “Screen-Free Week reinforces that mission by encouraging healthier habits and helping children rediscover the joys of the real world.”

Excessive screen time and social media use have been linked to a wide range of youth mental health challenges—from sleep disruption and anxiety to increased rates of depression. In the U.S., teens spend nearly five hours a day on social media and up to 41% of those who use it for two or more hours daily report feeling poor or very poor mental health. Suicide remains the second leading cause of death among youth and young adults ages 10 to 34.

The Secretary of Health and Human Resources and Secretary of Education will work in collaboration with local health departments and local school divisions to share tools and resources that support participation in Virginia Screen-Free Week.

Virginia’s effort is inspired by the International Play Association (IPA) Screen-Free Week, held globally each May. IPA encourages people to observe it when it works best for their communities. “Whatever you do, make it work for you,” said Screen-Free Week Coordinator Deb Lawrence. “Virginia Screen-Free Week is about what happens when you take small or large steps to reconnect without screens—the possibilities are open to your imagination.”

To learn how you or your organization can get involved, download flyers, or find activity ideas, visit reclaimchildhood.virginia.gov .