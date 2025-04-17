Virginia Chamber Launches Blueprint 2035 Business Survey and Tour

Yesterday, the Virginia Chamber Foundation launched a statewide survey to gather input for Blueprint Virginia 2035, the Commonwealth’s next comprehensive strategic plan for economic development. To ensure broad representation, the Foundation invites leaders from the business, economic development, workforce, education, housing, and other key sectors across the Commonwealth to participate in the statewide survey, which will help shape the future of Virginia’s business community.

The results of this survey will be used to inform the policy recommendations of Blueprint Virginia 2035. The collected insights, along with the final policy document, will be presented to the Governor-elect as part of the Virginia Chamber Foundation’s Virginia Economic Summit on Friday, December 5, 2025.

“As we look toward the future of Virginia’s economy, now is the time to build on the progress we’ve made and develop an even more ambitious vision for the Commonwealth,” said Virginia Chamber President and CEO Cathie J. Vick. “Blueprint Virginia 2035 will serve as a unifying strategic plan that reflects the collective input of Virginia’s business community and key stakeholders. The statewide survey is a vital step in shaping policy priorities that will position Virginia for long-term economic growth.”

The statewide survey is a critical tool in shaping the future of Virginia’s economy. Input from the business community and stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth will help ensure that Blueprint Virginia 2035 reflects diverse perspectives and regional priorities. If you would like to participate in the statewide survey, please click here.

Citizens in all corners of the Commonwealth are also encouraged to participate in the Blueprint Virginia 2035 Regional Tour, a key opportunity to engage in shaping Virginia’s economic future. These events provide participants with a unique opportunity to hear directly from Cathie J. Vick, the new President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. She will deliver an exclusive economic update, offering valuable insights into statewide trends as well as region-specific developments. Most importantly, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in open discussions and contribute policy recommendations for Blueprint Virginia 2035.

The full schedule of the Blueprint Virginia 2035 Regional Tour can be found below.

APRIL 29, 2025 • 8:00 AM – 10:30 AM

GO Virginia Region 8 | Register Here

APRIL 30, 2025 • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 2 | Register Here

MAY 1, 2025 • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 1 | Register Here

MAY 7, 2025 • 7:30 AM – 9:00 AM

GO Virginia Region 2 | Register Here

MAY 13, 2025 • 8:00 AM – 10:00 AM

GO Virginia Region 4 | Register Here

JUNE 11, 2025 • 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 5 | Register Here

JUNE 18, 2025 • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 7 | Register Here

JUNE 24, 2025 • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 6 | Register Here

JULY 23, 2025 • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 9| Register Here

AUGUST 1, 2025 • 8:00 AM – 9:30 AM

GO Virginia Region 8 | Register Here

AUGUST 6, 2025 • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

GO Virginia Region 3 | Register Here