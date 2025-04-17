2025 Legislative Wrap-Up Set for April 22 in Salem

The best way to understand what happened during Virginia’s 2025 General Assembly Session is by hearing it straight from the legislators themselves.
Join on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, for the annual Legislative Wrap-Up, where you’ll gain insight into the key issues debated in Richmond over the short, 45-day session.
This event features a moderated Q&A session with invited legislators, offering a unique opportunity to engage with decision-makers on policies impacting our region. Attendees include business owners, c-suite executives, senior management, talent attraction & retention professionals, and others invested in fostering a strong business climate in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Confirmed Delegates
- Delegate Joe McNamara
- Delegate Chris Obenshain
- Delegate Eric Phillips
- Delegate Wren Williams
- Delegate Will Davis
- Delegate Sam Rasoul
Confirmed Senators
- Senator Chris Head
- Senator David Suetterlein
- Senator Bill Stanley
Event Details
📅 Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025
📍 Location: Salem Civic Center
🍽️ Registration & Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.
🎤 Program: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.
💲 Cost: $35 for members
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from legislators and engage in meaningful discussions about Virginia’s legislative landscape.