2025 Legislative Wrap-Up Set for April 22 in Salem

The best way to understand what happened during Virginia’s 2025 General Assembly Session is by hearing it straight from the legislators themselves.

Join on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, for the annual Legislative Wrap-Up, where you’ll gain insight into the key issues debated in Richmond over the short, 45-day session.

This event features a moderated Q&A session with invited legislators, offering a unique opportunity to engage with decision-makers on policies impacting our region. Attendees include business owners, c-suite executives, senior management, talent attraction & retention professionals, and others invested in fostering a strong business climate in Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Confirmed Delegates

Delegate Joe McNamara

Delegate Chris Obenshain

Delegate Eric Phillips

Delegate Wren Williams

Delegate Will Davis

Delegate Sam Rasoul

Confirmed Senators

Senator Chris Head

Senator David Suetterlein

Senator Bill Stanley

Event Details

📅 Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

📍 Location: Salem Civic Center

🍽️ Registration & Breakfast: 7:30 – 8:00 a.m.

🎤 Program: 8:00 – 9:00 a.m.

💲 Cost: $35 for members

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear directly from legislators and engage in meaningful discussions about Virginia’s legislative landscape.