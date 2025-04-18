Roanoke Wildlife Center Turns Recycled Cans into Wildlife Support

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is thrilled to announce their new recycling initiative, Cans for Critters!

Community-powered conservation starts with small, everyday choices. Through this community-driven aluminum can recycling program, the goal is to raise funds and awareness for local injured and orphaned wildlife care. 100% of proceeds will go directly to wildlife care, food, medicine, enclosure maintenance, and other general operations. Recycle a can and save a life!

Big thanks to Gerdau for partnering with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and making this happen. The price of aluminum is around $0.90 per pound right now, and this is a wonderful opportunity for the community to make a significant difference for our local wildlife. Gerdau has also opened an account for people to take their scrap metal there and donate the value of their scrap directly to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. For example, if someone has a rusted pile of metal, they can take it there, they’ll weigh it up, and when they go to leave, simply tell them instead of getting a check, they’d like to have it donated to our wildlife center.

At this time, they are ONLY accepting aluminium beverage cans.

Recycling a can helps reduce landfill waste and reduces its environmental impact by using 95% less energy than producing it from raw materials; less energy consumption means fewer emissions. The educational aspects of this program can raise consciousness around sustainability and responsible waste habits which is great for getting kids and teens involved in service learning and environmental stewardship.

Slogans:

“Recycle a Can, Save a Life”

“Cans for Critters: Tiny Actions, Big Impact”

“Turn Trash into Compassion”