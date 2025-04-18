back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Roanoke Wildlife Center Turns Recycled Cans into Wildlife Support

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 17, 2025

0

The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center is thrilled to announce their new recycling initiative, Cans for Critters!

Community-powered conservation starts with small, everyday choices. Through this community-driven aluminum can recycling program, the goal is to raise funds and awareness for local injured and orphaned wildlife care. 100% of proceeds will go directly to wildlife care, food, medicine, enclosure maintenance, and other general operations. Recycle a can and save a life!

Big thanks to Gerdau for partnering with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and making this happen. The price of aluminum is around $0.90 per pound right now, and this is a wonderful opportunity for the community to make a significant difference for our local wildlife. Gerdau has also opened an account for people to take their scrap metal there and donate the value of their scrap directly to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center. For example, if someone has a rusted pile of metal, they can take it there, they’ll weigh it up, and when they go to leave, simply tell them instead of getting a check, they’d like to have it donated to our wildlife center.

At this time, they are ONLY accepting aluminium beverage cans.

Recycling a can helps reduce landfill waste and reduces its environmental impact by using 95% less energy than producing it from raw materials; less energy consumption means fewer emissions. The educational aspects of this program can raise consciousness around sustainability and responsible waste habits which is great for getting kids and teens involved in service learning and environmental stewardship.

Slogans:

“Recycle a Can, Save a Life”

“Cans for Critters: Tiny Actions, Big Impact”

“Turn Trash into Compassion”

Previous article
Nominations Open for Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2026

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Nominations Open for Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2026

Community 0
Leadership Roanoke Valley (LRV) is accepting nominations through May...

FRED FIRST: The Bitter-sweet Memory of Smells

Columnists 0
This bit of writing (which was also a radio...

‘Milestone’ discovery may unlock the true biomedical might of exosomes

News 0
The Gourdie laboratory had a problem of its own...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.