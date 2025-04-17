back to top
Community

Nominations Open for Leadership Roanoke Valley Class of 2026

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 17, 2025

0

Leadership Roanoke Valley (LRV) is accepting nominations through May 1st for its class of 2026. Individuals living and working in the Roanoke Valley are invited to nominate candidates they believe demonstrate great leadership potential. Individuals driven to make a difference in their community may also nominate themselves.

Leadership Roanoke Valley brings together a broad cross section of both acknowledged and aspiring leaders from every corner of the community for this prestigious, ten-month leadership program. The program is offered beginning in August and runs until June. Highlights of the schedule include an opening breakfast, a two-day retreat and eight, day-long sessions, primarily on Wednesdays, culminating in June with Graduation.

The eight full-day sessions are divided into advisor-led sessions and participant-led sessions which have covered key community concerns in the areas of quality of life, government, business and economic development, community services, education, healthcare, and transportation, etc.

Woven throughout the program are concepts of:

DISC/Leadership in Action

  • DISC: The DISC assessment is a measure of interpersonal behavior that is often used in workplace settings. It classifies how we interact in terms of four personality styles.
  • Leadership in Action: The practice of leading by example and inspiring others to reach their fullest potential which involves encouraging and driving others to reach a shared objective.

Participants graduate from the program with a greater understanding of the Roanoke region, the issues of the communities that comprise the region, their communication styles, teamwork and collaboration and how to create change and get results through their community involvement.

Nominations will be accepted through Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Applications will be accepted through Thursday, May 15, 2025.

The program is funded through tuition, scholarships, and sponsorships. Roanoke Regional Chamber membership is not a requirement for participation.

