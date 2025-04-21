PedalSafe ROA Announces 2025 Bike Month Events

PedalSafe ROA, a Roanoke-based safe cycling advocacy non-profit, is hosting four events in May to celebrate National Bike Month . Everyone is invited to attend and experience the benefits of biking, engage in community conversations, and advocate for bicycle infrastructure, enabling low-stress, connected travel to everyday destinations.

Reels and Wheels – Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 6 pm, Golden Cactus Brewing

Enjoy a laid-back evening of cycling videos, short films, and conversations at Golden Cactus Brewing. Stop by, grab a beer, and say hi.

Bike to Work Day Celebration – Friday, May 16, 2025, at 4 pm, Henrietta Lacks Plaza.

Join PedalSafe ROA and RIDE Solutions to celebrate National Bike to Work Day with a rally at Henrietta Lacks Plaza, hosting the City of Roanoke’s official Bike to Work Day proclamation.

Roanoke Ride of Silence – Wednesday, May 21 at 6:30 pm, Market Square

The Ride of Silence is an annual international bicycle ride to commemorate cyclists killed and support those injured while riding on public roads. This year’s silent ride will follow a five-mile route at a slow pace.

Bike to the Movies – Thursday, May 22 at 7 pm, The Grandin Theatre

Bike to The Grandin Theatre and join us for an evening at the movies featuring the Filmed by Bike Film Festival, a collection of the world’s best independent bike films.