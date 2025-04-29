Ancient Egyptian Tomb Brought to Life Through VR at Virginia Tech

Somewhat shy but also inquisitive, Sarah Zulfiqar often found herself wondering why the professor in her studio class sometimes would disappear into a small room at the edge of the studio area.

Then a sophomore and working toward a degree in interior design from Virginia Tech’s School of Design, Zulfiqar eventually asked Eiman Elgewely about the room.

“I was always like, ‘Oh, what is that?’” Zulfiqar said. “And she showed us a few of her projects that she was working on at the time. When my junior year came along, I asked her if I could come in and see what they were doing and maybe help, and she recruited me as a research volunteer. That transferred into a part-time job this year.”

Zulfiqar, from Ashburn, Virginia, now is part of an intriguing interdisciplinary project that involves digitally reconstructing and reimagining artifacts and life in Egypt more than 4,000 years ago. Led by Elgewely, assistant professor in the College of Arts, Architecture, and Design, and funded by the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT) and the Center for Human-Computer Interaction, the project includes faculty and students from architecture, interior design, computer science, and creative technologies.

The faculty members include:

Thomas Tucker, associate professor of creative technologies at the School of Visual Arts

Ivica Ico Bukvic, director of human-centered design at the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology in the School of Performing Arts

Amanda Nelson, associate professor of theatre and graduate program director at the theatre department in the School of Performing Arts

Sang Won Lee, assistant professor of computer science

Specifically, the project – officially “Breathing Life into Meketre’s Tomb Models in VR: A Spatial Storytelling Immersive Experience” – entails taking artifacts and drawings of relics from the tomb of Meketre, an Egyptian official during the 11th dynasty whose tomb was found in Luxor in the late 1800s and excavated by American archaeologist Herbert Winlock in 1920, and using digital technology to allow people to step inside the world of ancient Egypt.

“Currently, these artifacts are displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art [in New York City] and at Cairo Museum in Egypt,” Elgewely said. “It’s a very common story of many artifacts that came out of Egypt now scattered in museums worldwide. I have been exploring how digital technology can enable a form of digital repatriation, offering both Egyptians and a global audience access to these cultural gems.”