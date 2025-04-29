back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

Food Truck Thursday at Roanoke County Administration Center Thursday, May 8

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

April 29, 2025

0

Roanoke County is hosting Food Truck Thursday at the Roanoke County Administration Center on Thursday, May 8, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Seating is available, along with grab-and-go options to suit your lunch schedule.

Food Vendors for 5/8:

  • Countryman Jamaican Grill (Authentic Jamaican Caribbean Cuisine)
  • Rocky Mount Smokehouse (BBQ & Sides)
  • Empanada Nirvana (Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine)
  • Get Glazed (Freshly made Donuts)

The last Food Truck Thursday for the season is coming up:

  • May 22 – Walrond Park

This culinary event takes place at the Roanoke County Administration Center, which is located at 5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018. Click here for more information about the event and list of vendors.

Previous article
Teen Apprenticeship Program Celebrates 9th Graduating Class in Roanoke

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Teen Apprenticeship Program Celebrates 9th Graduating Class in Roanoke

Community 0
What started as an innovative way to connect Roanoke’s...

Roanoke County to Host Community Meetings for the Glenvar Center Plan

Community 0
Roanoke County will host two community meetings to learn...

New Freedom Farm Seeks Help for Critically Injured Miniature Horses

Community 0
New Freedom Farm is reaching out with heavy hearts...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.