Food Truck Thursday at Roanoke County Administration Center Thursday, May 8

Roanoke County is hosting Food Truck Thursday at the Roanoke County Administration Center on Thursday, May 8, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Seating is available, along with grab-and-go options to suit your lunch schedule.

Food Vendors for 5/8:

Countryman Jamaican Grill (Authentic Jamaican Caribbean Cuisine)

Rocky Mount Smokehouse (BBQ & Sides)

Empanada Nirvana (Authentic Puerto Rican Cuisine)

Get Glazed (Freshly made Donuts)

The last Food Truck Thursday for the season is coming up:

May 22 – Walrond Park

This culinary event takes place at the Roanoke County Administration Center, which is located at 5204 Bernard Drive, Roanoke, VA 24018. Click here for more information about the event and list of vendors.