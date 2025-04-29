PBS Appalachia Premieres Season 3 of “The Life of a Musician” May 3rd

PBS Appalachia proudly announces the premiere of Season 3 of its Emmy Award-Winning music series, “The Life of a Musician,” debuting Friday, May 3, 2025, at 9:00 PM.

Hosted by Danville singer-songwriter Brandon Lee Adams, this intimate, acoustic-driven series delivers unscripted conversations and performances with some of the country’s finest musicians.

Season 3 brings together a dynamic mix of musical legends, rising stars, and Americana mainstays in soulful one-on-one settings that celebrate authentic artistry. This season’s guests include Country Music Hall of Famer Vince Gill (in a two-part special), blues legend Roy Bookbinder, bluegrass stars Darin & Brooke Aldridge, guitar virtuoso James Nash, and singer-songwriters Billy Litz, Brianna Harris, Matt Crowder, and Jesse Smathers of Lonesome River Band fame.

Episodes are filmed on location at iconic venues and festivals, including MerleFest and Nashville’s Station West studio, as well as intimate spaces across Virginia and North Carolina.

“The Life of a Musician” will premiere on PBS Appalachia’s & Blue Ridge PBS’ broadcast platforms and be available for nationwide streaming via the PBS Video App (PBS Passport). Additionally, episodes will also be broadcast through additional PBS member stations across the Southeast and beyond.

“There’s a raw beauty in capturing an artist with no script, no big stage, just a conversation and a guitar,” says Jacob Dellinger, the series’ Director and Editor. “This season captures that spirit even more than ever before.”

Produced in collaboration with Gerst House Productions, the series benefits from Adams’ deep ties to the music community and his passion for telling musicians’ personal stories. Season 3 continues the show’s tradition of providing an unfiltered look at the life, struggles, humor, and triumphs of working musicians.

“The Life of a Musician” is proudly supported by Santa Cruz Guitar Company, Peluso Microphone Lab, Paige Capo, Calton Cases, and LR Baggs, with additional support from regional partners who believe in the power of storytelling through music.

PBS Appalachia, based in Bristol, Virginia, is the nation’s first all-digital PBS station, dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich culture, history, and creativity of Central Appalachia and beyond. For more information on the series and upcoming episodes visit www.thelifeofamusician.com or follow The Life of a Musician on social media.