Teen Apprenticeship Program Celebrates 9th Graduating Class in Roanoke

What started as an innovative way to connect Roanoke’s youth with career opportunities has grown into a pipeline of talent and success for the Star City.

As Roanoke’s Teen Apprenticeship Program prepares to graduate its 9th cohort, the impact is clear: young residents are not only gaining valuable job skills—they are helping to shape the future of our community.

On April 30 at 5:00 PM at Berglund Center’s Bella Vista Room, 18 new graduates will be honored for their achievements and program completion. Adding to the celebration, members of Cohort 8—still employed thanks to extended grant funding—will support the event in various capacities such as greeters and setup crew, exemplifying the leadership and service that the program inspires.

Cohort 9 apprentices will work up to nine weeks with the potential for extended hours, following the successful model of their predecessors. Several former program graduates have transitioned into permanent part-time roles with City departments such as the Berglund Center and Parks and Recreation as opportunities arise, continuing their professional journeys right here at home.

Success stories are growing: former apprentices have secured permanent positions with the City, others are utilizing the apprenticeship program to save for college, and one early program graduate— now a college junior—will return this summer for the City’s summer internship program, a full-circle testament to the program’s lasting value.

Rooted in the Star City Safe Initiative, Roanoke’s Teen Apprenticeship Program is more than a work experience—it’s a community investment. By leveraging City departments, staff expertise, and critical youth engagement strategies, the program is creating pathways that prevent violence, build skills, and launch careers.