Roanoke County to Host Community Meetings for the Glenvar Center Plan

Roanoke County will host two community meetings to learn about residents’ preferences for the Glenvar Center Plan, a planning study that will examine the land use, housing, community facilities, transportation, and natural and cultural resources of the Glenvar area.

The meetings will be held at Fort Lewis Elementary School on:

Wednesday, April 30 from 5-7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 7, from 5-7 p.m.

The format will be open house-style so attendees can come and go as they please, and the content of the meetings will be identical so there is no need to attend both.

An online survey and additional information about the Glenvar Center Plan will be available at www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/Glenvar starting April 30. The survey will remain open until May 30. Paper copies of the survey will be available at the community meetings as well as at the Glenvar Library until May 30. A second round of community meetings will be held in the Fall of 2025.

Contact Isaac Henry, Principal Planner, with questions by email at [email protected] or by phone at (540) 772-2140.